When is Emma Raducanu’s next Australian Open match, and who will she face?

EMMA RADUCANU is back in action at the Australian Open, aiming for a third consecutive Grand Slam victory – and she knows who she’ll be up against.

After winning the US Open at Flushing Meadows last year, the 19-year-old British teenager shot to global fame.

Raducanu is making her first appearance at the Australian Open after being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year and recovering from a Covid-19 infection.

Raducanu has gone from being a virtual unknown to a household name in just four short months since her famous victory in America.

Since then, her form has been hit or miss, with the Brit losing four of her six matches since defeating fellow teen Leylah Fernandez in the final in September.

On January 11, she looked out of sorts in her comeback match against Elena Rybakina, losing in straight sets and winning only one game.

The Australian Open draw has been made, and Raducanu will face Sloane Stephens of the United States in the first round.

The 2017 US Open champion reached the tournament’s semi-finals in 2013 and will put the British No. 1 to the test.

Their match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, January 18th.