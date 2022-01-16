When is Emma Raducanu’s next match? After Covid’s hard hit, expectations for the Australian Open 2022 are low.

When will Emma Raducanu’s next match be? Expectations for the Australian Open 2022 are low after Covid’s hard-hitting performance.

The US Open champion had hoped to use this winter to fill in the gaps left by her meteoric rise to fame, but then she ran into Covid.

Emma Raducanu began 2021 in her room, revising for her A-level economics and maths exams, and ended it worrying about her fitness to compete in the Australian Open.

Her interstellar rise to No. 1 in the United Kingdom and No. 18 in the world means that simply being an automatic entrant in the first grand slam of 2022 will be difficult to comprehend.

So it was likely even more difficult for her to consider the reality of Covid, who had struck her just before Christmas.

Raducanu had always intended to train in the Middle East during the holidays, somewhere between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, before flying out to Australia shortly before the New Year.

Although accepting the BBC Sports Personality of the Year via video link was penciled into the diary – rather than a flight across a continent and back – she would not have planned for a 10-day period in isolation.

Nonetheless, Raducanu would have expected to be back on the court with new coach Torben Beltz by the time she emerged from isolation, working on her tour-level fitness, which she herself stated would be the most difficult challenge of the off-season.

But it wasn’t quite that simple.

Despite not feeling particularly ill, Raducanu’s team did not begin “real quality tough training” for another week after her isolation period, causing her to miss her season opener in Melbourne.

She could have withdrawn from Sydney as well, she admitted after a humiliating 6-0 6-1 loss to Elena Rybakina, but she wanted to “keep putting myself out there.”

In 2022, she had only played six or seven hours of tennis prior to that match, which is no excuse for the one-sided nature of the result against a player who had just played in a final the week before.

Raducanu, on the other hand, is not one to make excuses, and it was only when pressed a few days later that she did so when asked to explain her reaction to the Rybakina scoreline.

