When is Emma Raducanu’s next match scheduled at the Australian Open?

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match at the Australian Open?

EMMA RADUCANU is back in action at the Australian Open, aiming for a third consecutive Grand Slam victory.

After winning the US Open at Flushing Meadows last year, the 19-year-old British teenager shot to global fame.

Raducanu is making her first appearance at the Australian Open after being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year and recovering from a Covid-19 infection.

Raducanu has gone from being virtually unknown to a household name in just four months since her famous victory in America.

Since then, her form has been up and down, with the Brit losing four of her six matches since defeating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final in September.

In her comeback match against Elena Rybakina on January 11, she looked out of sorts, losing in straight sets with only one game won.

The Australian Open draw has been made, and Raducanu will face Sloane Stephens of the United States in the first round.

The 2017 US Open champion, who reached the tournament’s semi-finals in 2013, will be a tough test for the British No. 1 this year.

Their match is scheduled for Tuesday, January 18 at an undetermined time.