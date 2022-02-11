When is Novak Djokovic scheduled to play next, as well as the full ATP tour schedule and vaccination requirements?

Current border restrictions in France and the United States may prevent Djokovic from competing in upcoming tournaments if he remains unvaccinated, jeopardizing his world No. 1 status.

Rarely has a sporting story been as bizarre and drawn out as Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia earlier this year.

Djokovic, who was denied the chance to defend his Australian Open title, could only watch from afar as Rafael Nadal won his first grand slam since the French Open in 2020, reopening the debate over who is the greatest player of all time.

Djokovic has not been vaccinated since then, raising the question of whether he will be denied the chance to compete in the coming months.

Part of it will be determined by the various entry requirements in the various locations where he will compete.

The Dubai Championships, Djokovic’s only upcoming event on his official schedule, are unlikely to cause him any problems because unvaccinated people are allowed into the UAE as long as they have a negative PCR test.

Djokovic has won the tournament five times, adding titles in 2013 and 2020 to the three titles he won in a row between 2009 and 2011.

The Indian Wells Masters, held in the United States, could be more troublesome for Djokovic. Currently, individuals must be double-vaccinated to enter the United States unless a government exemption is granted.

“These rules will change at some point,” said Dr David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University.

“However, people who have not been vaccinated are still at a significantly higher risk of contracting Covid and thus transmitting it to others.”

Djokovic is unlikely to receive an exemption because they are only granted to those who lack access to the vaccine, are medically unable to receive it, or have a humanitarian case for exemption, the latter of which is granted on an “extremely limited basis.”

The political uproar that the prospect of a Djokovic exemption sparked in Australia will also be well known to US officials.

“It’s difficult to enforce in a fair way allowing people to use prior infection as a substitute for vaccination,” Dr Dowdy continued.

“You don’t want to give advantage to those who have more.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

When is Novak Djokovic playing next? Full ATP tour match schedule and vaccination requirements