When is the Australian Open 2022 draw, and what are the dates, times, seeds for men and women, and the full tournament schedule?

Before the tournament begins on Monday, the Australian Open draw ceremony will map out each of the 256 players’ paths to the final.

The Australian Open draw will bring an end to the most exciting build-up to a grand slam tournament in recent memory.

Novak Djokovic’s detention at the Australian border and subsequent legal battles with multiple government agencies cast doubt on the world No. 1’s attendance in Melbourne, and sparked a global debate about mandatory vaccines that was uninformative at best for those attempting to run a tennis tournament in the midst of a pandemic.

It was the understatement of the century when Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the day before Djokovic’s visa hearing that he “would like to see” the defending champion play in his tournament.

With Roger Federer and Serena Williams out due to injury, Djokovic’s absence would deplete the grand slam’s star power.

There would be history on the line as well; the Serb has won nine times in Melbourne, and a tenth would put him clear atop the men’s all-time list, surpassing Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The one thing he knows for sure is that he will receive the No. 1 seed.

Given his late arrival in Australia, the organisers are almost certain to assign him the earliest possible first-round match, with a night session on Tuesday, January 18th looking likely.

The ideal final would pit Nadal against Djokovic, but it’s more likely that No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev repeats the US Open final from September, when the Russian won his first grand slam with a straight-sets victory over the Serb, denying him a historic calendar-year Grand Slam.

(Roger Federer has already pulled out due to injury.)

(Not expected to play: Karolina Pliskova, Jennifer Brady, Karolina Muchova, and Camila Giorgi.)

