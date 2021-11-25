When is the Ballon D’Or in 2021? Find out the date, time, and where you can watch it live in the UK, as well as the full shortlist and odds for the winner.

When is the Ballon D’Or in 2021? Find out the date, time, how to watch it live in the UK, the full shortlist, and the winner odds.
Messi and Lewandowski are battling it out for the men’s prize, while Putellas could become only the third woman to win the prize.
In the weeks since the Ballon d’Or shortlists were announced in early October, there has been a lot of speculation.
The fact that last year’s awards ceremony was postponed has only added to the excitement, but the wait is nearly over.
The men’s Ballon d’Or is expected to be a two-horse race, with Lionel Messi initially regarded as the favorite following his Copa America-winning exploits with Argentina this summer.
Robert Lewandowski’s odds have sunk, and while many thought he was unfairly denied the 2020 Ballon d’Or, his form this year has elevated him to a worthy contender and the most likely player to deny Messi a seventh Ballon d’Or.
Jorginho and N’Golo Kante of Chelsea could be in with a chance, but they’ll be up against Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, and Cristiano Ronaldo for third place.
Meanwhile, the women’s award is also difficult to predict, with Uefa Women’s Player of the Year Alexia Putellas arguably the frontrunner ahead of teammates Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens thanks to Barcelona’s treble-winning exploits last season.
Expect WSL duo Vivianne Miedema and Sam Kerr to be there or thereabouts, but despite the omission of Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen from the shortlist, a Barcelona 1-2-3 on the podium could very well be possible.
On Monday, November 29th, the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or winners will be announced at a gala event at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris.
The Kopa Trophy will be awarded to the best male player under the age of 21, as well as the Yashin Trophy to the best goalkeeper.
From 7.30pm GMT on Monday, the event will be streamed live on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel.
The ceremony will be streamed live on Eurosport’s website and app starting at 7.30 p.m. GMT and will last until around 9 p.m. GMT.
I'm a chief football writer, and my name is Daniel Storey.
The only secret for Robert Lewandowski is repetition.
You begin with instinct, a natural ability to hit a ball.
Analysis: Lewandowski leading the way at 33
By Daniel Storey, i chief football writer
For Robert Lewandowski, repetition is the only secret. You start with instinct, a natural aptitude for striking a ball and being in the right position to receive it, and then you hone it through repetition. Every training session, every day: make the run, take the touch, work out where the goalkeeper wants you to shoot, work out where you want him to think you are shooting. And the repetition never stops, because you are aiming for perfection in a sphere where perfection doesn’t exist.
Still, Lewandowski has come close over the last 12 months. There are more naturally talented players in world football; he would happily accept that. But there are none who have been as consistently dominant over his opponents of late. After six straight seasons of scoring 40 or more goals in all competitions, Lewandowski went into overdrive. Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record, once considered a permanent statue to Der Bomber’s majesty, has fallen.
It’s only a vague theory, but you wonder whether lockdown inspired this ludicrous prolificacy. While others rested and recuperated, Lewandowski had a window in which to focus on his obsession of self-improvement. The stories of his monastic dedication, from eating his dessert before main course to enable better digestion to sleep therapists to physical education degrees, have become folklore. Since the return of German football in May 2020, Lewandowski has scored 89 goals in 73 matches. Even in the age of Messi and Ronaldo, during which our expectations of elite goalscoring was shifted by two coexisting freaks, he is leading the way.
And he is leading the way at 33. Even if the chances come more freely when your club dominates its domestic league; even if the team has learned that creating chances for you is its easiest route to victory; even at a time when sports science and nutrition has extended the length of elite performance – it is still not normal to peak in your 30s.
He may not win the Ballon d’Or; just another year in which he is beaten by one of the two super-freaks of the modern game. This might be his last chance. He will eventually slow down soon; not even he can slow down the passing of time. But until then, he will keep doing what he does, over and over and over again: make the run, take the touch, work out where the goalkeeper wants you to shoot, work out where you want him to think you are shooting.