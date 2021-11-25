When is the Ballon D’Or in 2021? Find out the date, time, and where you can watch it live in the UK, as well as the full shortlist and odds for the winner.

When is the Ballon D’Or in 2021? Find out the date, time, how to watch it live in the UK, the full shortlist, and the winner odds.

Messi and Lewandowski are battling it out for the men’s prize, while Putellas could become only the third woman to win the prize.

In the weeks since the Ballon d’Or shortlists were announced in early October, there has been a lot of speculation.

The fact that last year’s awards ceremony was postponed has only added to the excitement, but the wait is nearly over.

The men’s Ballon d’Or is expected to be a two-horse race, with Lionel Messi initially regarded as the favorite following his Copa America-winning exploits with Argentina this summer.

Robert Lewandowski’s odds have sunk, and while many thought he was unfairly denied the 2020 Ballon d’Or, his form this year has elevated him to a worthy contender and the most likely player to deny Messi a seventh Ballon d’Or.

Jorginho and N’Golo Kante of Chelsea could be in with a chance, but they’ll be up against Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, and Cristiano Ronaldo for third place.

Meanwhile, the women’s award is also difficult to predict, with Uefa Women’s Player of the Year Alexia Putellas arguably the frontrunner ahead of teammates Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens thanks to Barcelona’s treble-winning exploits last season.

Expect WSL duo Vivianne Miedema and Sam Kerr to be there or thereabouts, but despite the omission of Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen from the shortlist, a Barcelona 1-2-3 on the podium could very well be possible.

On Monday, November 29th, the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or winners will be announced at a gala event at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris.

The Kopa Trophy will be awarded to the best male player under the age of 21, as well as the Yashin Trophy to the best goalkeeper.

From 7.30pm GMT on Monday, the event will be streamed live on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel.

The ceremony will be streamed live on Eurosport’s website and app starting at 7.30 p.m. GMT and will last until around 9 p.m. GMT.

