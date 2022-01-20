When is the Carabao Cup final in 2022, and who might play Chelsea at Wembley?

After defeating Spurs in the semi-finals, the Blues will face either Arsenal or Liverpool in the final next month at Wembley.

For the first time in five years, Manchester City’s players will not be competing for the Carabao Cup trophy in February.

City had a vice-like grip on the cup in recent years, having reached each of the last four finals and five of the last six, but they were eliminated early this season by West Ham, clearing the way for someone else to win the first major prize of the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea has already qualified for the final after a 3-0 aggregate victory over last year’s runners-up Tottenham.

Spurs aided Thomas Tuchel’s side in the first leg, with sloppy defending assisting Kai Havertz’ opener and a Ben Davies own goal completing a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

After a goalkeeping error from Pierluigi Gollini, the Blues won the return leg 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Antonio Rudiger scoring the game’s only goal from a corner.

Tuchel became the first Chelsea manager in history to lead the club to three finals in his first year in charge, including the Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Chelsea would leapfrog Aston Villa and Manchester United into third place for the most successful club in competition history if they won at Wembley.

Their previous victory came against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2014-15 season, when John Terry and Diego Costa scored both goals in a 2-0 win.

At the national stadium, Chelsea could face one of two familiar opponents, with Arsenal and Liverpool vying for second place.

The two-legged semi-final between the clubs has been fraught with drama.

The first leg at Anfield was postponed after a number of Liverpool players and staff members tested positive for Covid. However, with the exception of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jurgen Klopp later revealed that all of the positive tests were “false positives.”

Despite having a man advantage for over an hour following Granit Xhaka’s dismissal, Liverpool were unable to break down Arsenal at Anfield when the first leg finally took place.

Apart from Xhaka, the Gunners suffered a few defeats.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

When is the Carabao Cup final 2022? Date, kick-off time, TV channel and who could play Chelsea at Wembley