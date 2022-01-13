When is the Carabao Cup final? When is the Carabao Cup final? When is the Carabao Cup final? When is the Carabao Cup final? When is the Carabao Cup final? When is the Carabao Cup final?

When is the Carabao Cup final? When is the Carabao Cup final? When is the Carabao Cup final? When is the Carabao Cup final? When is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final is the first domestic final of the season in England.

Man City has dominated the competition’s final for the past four seasons, which is traditionally held at the end of February or the beginning of March.

However, City were eliminated by West Ham this year, so the EFL’s prestigious trophy will be awarded to a new winner for the first time since Manchester United defeated Southampton 3-2 in 2017.

Chelsea advanced to the season’s final with a 3-0 win over Tottenham in two legs.

Now they must wait for their opponents, either Liverpool or Arsenal, whose first leg begins tonight at Anfield.

The first leg of Liverpool’s semi-final against Arsenal starts at 7.45pm tonight at Anfield.

The first leg had been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at Liverpool’s training ground, so it was originally scheduled as the second leg.

The return leg will now be held at Emirates Stadium on Thursday, January 20.