When is the Champions League draw? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it?

With all four Premier League teams still in the competition, the next round’s two legs will be held in February and March 2022, respectively.

With the group stages of the Champions League completed, the focus now shifts to the knockout stages, where the round of 16 will be a little different this time around.

The away goals rule, which has been in place in Uefa competitions since 1965, was scrapped in June, putting an end to the chaotic – and many felt unjust – legislation that once encouraged visiting teams to attack.

“Although there was no unanimity of views, many coaches, fans, and other football stakeholders have questioned its fairness and have expressed a preference for the rule to be abolished,” said Aleksander Ceferin, president of European football’s governing body.

Ceferin went on to say that the rule “now runs counter to its original purpose” because it “dissuades home teams from attacking because they are afraid of conceding a goal,” and that there was more “consistency across Europe in terms of style of play” and a “decline in home advantage.”

“There is also criticism of the unfairness of requiring the home team to score twice after the away team has scored, especially in extra time,” he said.

The elimination of the away goals rule is intended to make the knockout stages not only fairer but also a truer reflection of the continent’s best teams. It may have provided fans with some of the most dramatic nights in Champions League history – such as Tottenham’s famous 3-2 victory over Ajax in the last minute of the 2019 semi-final – but it is also intended to make the knockout stages not only fairer but also a truer reflection of the continent’s best teams.

In its absence, ties that are tied after two legs will go to extra time, regardless of the number of goals scored at home and away.

After that, there will be a penalty shootout.

The remaining 16 teams, including the four English teams, are waiting to find out who they will face next.

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City all advanced after winning their respective groups, while Chelsea came in second behind Juventus in Group H.

Clubs are not allowed to play teams from their own league – for example, the four English teams are not allowed to play each other – or opponents they have already faced in the group stages.

Teams that have been seeded –

When is the Champions League draw? Date, time, who’s qualified, last 16 fixtures schedule and how to watch