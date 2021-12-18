When is the Champions League last 16 draw? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it?

When is the Champions League last 16 draw? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it?

TODAY IS THE DRAFT FOR THE FINAL 16 OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE.

The Premier League’s four teams will all be in the draw, with Chelsea being the only one not seeded after finishing second in their group.

On Monday, December 13th, the Champions League last 16 draw will be held.

At 11 a.m. UK time, the draw should begin.

There could be some preamble and chats with former Champions League stars who have a knack for pulling the balls from the pot.

The balls will be drawn live on BT Sport, which broadcasts the Champions League in the United Kingdom.

On Uefa.com and YouTube, fans can watch the draw for free.

Two games will be played each night on February 15, 16, 22, and 23, 2022, for a total of eight first legs.

On March 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022, the second legs will be played, with two ties played each night.

The seeded group winners and runners-up will be split into two pots of eight teams.

At this stage, teams from the same country cannot compete against each other.

Chelsea is one of the unseeded teams in the last 16, which means they could face a difficult tie against the group winners.

The first two legs will take place on April 5 and 6, 2022.

Legs two and three will take place on April 12 and 13, 2022.

The first two legs will take place on April 26 and 27, 2022.

The second leg will be held on May 3 and 4, 2022.

28th of May, 2022