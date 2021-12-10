When is the Champions League last-16 draw? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When is it? When are

The group stages of the Champions League are now complete, and Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are already planning their next moves.

After finishing second in their group, Chelsea will be the only unseeded Premier League team in the draw.

On Monday, December 13th, the Champions League last 16 draw will be held.

The draw will begin at 11 a.m. UK time.

There may be some preamble and chats with former Champions League stars who have a knack for pulling the balls out of the hat.

The balls will be drawn live on BT Sport, the UK broadcaster of the Champions League.

Fans can also watch the draw for free on Uefa.com and YouTube.

Two games will be played on each of the eight first legs on February 15, 16, 22, and 23, 2022.

On March 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022, the second legs will be played, with two ties played each night.

The seeded group winners and runners-up will be split into two pots of eight teams.

At this stage, teams from the same country are unable to compete against one another.

Chelsea is one of the unseeded teams in the last 16, which means they may face a difficult tie against the group winners.

The first legs will take place on April 5 and 6, 2022.

The second leg will be held on April 12 and 13, 2022.

The first legs will take place on April 26 and 27, 2022.

The second leg will take place on the 3rd and 4th of May in the year 2022.

28th of May, 2022