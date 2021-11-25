When is the draw for the World Cup 2022 play-offs in Scotland, Portugal, Italy, and Wales? When is the draw for the World Cup 2022 play-offs in Scotland, Portugal, Italy, and Wales? When is the draw for the World Cup 2022 play-offs in Scotland,

THE QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE 2022 WORLD CUP are keeping more teams in contention than ever before until late in the day.

Wales, Scotland, Portugal, and Italy can all learn who they will face in the next round of qualifying.

England, led by Gareth Southgate, can already look forward to participating in the tournament’s first-ever winter edition, which begins on November 21 next year.

Teams that finished second in their European qualifying groups, on the other hand, now have the difficult task of qualifying for the Finals through the play-offs.

The draw has yet to be broadcast on a UK television channel.

However, you will be able to watch it live on Fifa’s official website.

At 4 p.m., coverage will begin.

Ten nations that finished second in qualifying, as well as two Nations League group winners who missed out on a spot in their respective group, will be in the draw.

From the twelve teams that enter the play-off stage, only three will advance to the World Cup in 2022.

The following groups are represented in the hat:

Sprouting:

Seedless

Scotland and Wales have the option of playing any of the six unseeded teams in the semi-final at home.

They can be drawn at home or away in the final to the winner of any of the other five ties.

Russia and Ukraine, who requested to be kept apart due to the conflict in Ukraine’s Donbass region, are the only teams who will not be able to play each other in either the semi-final or final.

