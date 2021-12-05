When is the FA Cup 3rd round draw? When is the FA Cup 3rd round draw? When is the FA Cup 3rd round draw? When will the FA Cup 3rd round draw be held? When will the FA Cup 3rd round

When is the FA Cup 3rd round draw? When is the FA Cup 3rd round draw? When is the FA Cup 3rd round draw? When is the FA Cup 3rd round draw? When is the FA Cup 3rd round draw?

As is customary, the FA Cup third round will usher in the new year, but first, there’ll be a draw!

After the second-round proper is played this weekend, all the Premier League big boys enter at this stage of the competition.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and last season’s finalists Chelsea, as well as holders Leicester, will all be in the draw.

Last May, Leicester defeated Chelsea 1-0 in a hard-fought final at Wembley in front of just 22,000 fans, thanks to Youri Tielemans sensational goal.

The Foxes demonstrated once again that you don’t have to be one of the big six to win major trophies, so any team can consider themselves a contender for the title this season.

It all starts with the eagerly awaited third round draw.

On Monday, the draw will include all 20 Premier League teams and all 24 Championship teams.

They’ll be joined by the winners of the 20 games that make up the competition’s second round this weekend.

The ball numbers, on the other hand, are still unknown.

1. AFC Bournemouth2. Arsenal3. Aston Villa4. Barnsley5. Birmingham City6. Blackburn Rovers7. Blackpool8. Brentford9. Brighton & Hove Albion10. Bristol City11. Burnley12. Cardiff City13. Chelsea14. Coventry City15. Crystal Palace16. Derby County17. Everton18. Fulham19. Huddersfield Town20. Hull City21. Leeds United22. Leicester City23. Liverpool24. Luton Town25. Manchester City26