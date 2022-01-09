When is the FA Cup 4th round draw? When is the FA Cup 4th round draw? When is the FA Cup 4th round draw? When are the FA Cup 4th round draws?

The domestic calendar is still being impacted by Covid, but the FA Cup will go on as planned.

It was one of the most remarkable FA Cup final match-winners ever.

Two touches from Youri Tielemans, a few yards traveled, a finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the highest corner – accompanied by the roars and gasps of 20,000 spectators.

Leicester’s victory over Chelsea felt like a watershed moment in football’s war against Covid.

For the first time in more than a year, a piece of the country’s oldest competition could be chronicled as it should be for the first time.

Not in silence, with the exception of the players’ cheers, but with the full range of emotions from thousands of paying spectators.

The Premier League’s big names – including Brendan Rodgers’ holders – are entering the FA Cup in the third round amid growing doubts about the current schedule’s viability.

Some of those clubs will see the FA Cup as an inconvenience at a time when their fixtures are already piling up due to Covid-mandated postponements, while others will be hoping to make FA Cup history by defeating a team from a higher division.

Following West Ham’s match against Leeds United at the London Stadium on Sunday 9 January at around 4.50pm, the fourth round draw will be made.

David James and Leah Williamson will host the event from Wembley Stadium, which will be broadcast live on ITV.

All but two matches will have been completed by then, with Arsenal facing Nottingham Forest shortly after and Manchester United facing Aston Villa on January 10th.

Friday, January 7th

• Manchester City vs Swindon Town – 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 8th

• Bristol City vs Fulham – 12.30pm• Burnley vs Huddersfield Town – 12.30pm• Coventry City vs Derby County – 12.30pm• Hartlepool United vs Blackpool – 12.30pm• Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough – 12.15pm• Millwall vs Crystal Palace – 12.45pm

