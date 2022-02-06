When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw going to

The fourth round of the FA Cup is in full swing, with Middlesbrough shocking Manchester United and Chelsea giving themselves a scare.

As a result, with the big draw approaching, we’ll soon learn the crucial fifth-round ties.

Non-league Kidderminster pushed West Ham all the way to extra time, but ultimately lost 2-1.

Declan Rice, a West Ham midfielder, said after the win, “Massive, massive respect to Kidderminster.”

They’ve been flying, as we’ve seen in videos this week.

It was obvious on the bench with their manager.

“We weren’t at our best today, and we eked out a two-goal victory.”

If I’m being candid, they probably deserved it.

The crunch draw, which takes place TODAY, will determine the fate of 16 teams.

On Sunday, February 6, the FA Cup fifth round draw will take place.

The draw will take place PRIOR to Liverpool’s match against Cardiff, which is set to begin at 11.30 a.m. GMT.

At 12 p.m., Liverpool takes on Cardiff.

ITV 1 will broadcast the draw LIVE.

The event will also be broadcast live on the ITV Hub.

The FA Cup fifth round draw’s ball numbers are as follows:

1 AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood2 Huddersfield Town4 Peterborough United5 Luton Town6 Southampton7 Chelsea8 Everton9 West Ham United10 Middlesbrough11 Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton and Hove Albion12 Liverpool or Cardiff City13 Stoke City14 Nottingham Forest or Leicester City15 Manchester City16 Norwich City

February 4th, 2019

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United (8 p.m.) on ITV1

The 5th of February

BBC Red Button: Chelsea vs Plymouth (12.30pm)

West Ham vs. Kidderminster (12.30pm) on BBC One

BBC Red Button: Cambridge vs. Luton (5.30pm)

Tottenham vs. Brighton (ITV4), 8 p.m.

the 6th of February

ITV1 will broadcast Liverpool vs Cardiff at 12 p.m.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest (4 p.m.) – BBC One

Boreham Wood vs. AFC Bournemouth (6.30pm – ITV4)

Hartlepool vs Crystal Palace

Barnsley vs. Huddersfield.

QPR vs Peterborough

Coventry City vs Southampton

Brentford vs Everton is a football match that takes place in the Premier League.

Wigan vs Stoke City is a football match that takes place in the English Premier

Fulham vs Man City

Norwich vs. Wolves is a match that will be broadcast on Sky Sports.