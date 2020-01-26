When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? Plus ball numbers, channel and why is 5th round midweek?

Not long now until the FA Cup fifth round draw as the final teams to play in the fourth round get their matches underway today and tomorrow.

West Ham are one of the Premier League casualties of the fourth round after being knocked out by West Brom with Burnley being downed by bottom side Norwich.

Tottenham and Newcastle’s fates are to be decided by replays after drawing against Southampton and Oxford United respectively.

Sportsmail will provide you with everything you need to know ahead of the FA Cup fifth round draw including date, time and channel plus ball numbers, replay dates and when the fifth round will start and why it has changed?

The fifth round draw takes place prior to the final FA Cup fourth round clash – Arsenal vs Bournemouth on Monday 27th January.

You can watch the FA Cup fifth round draw live on BBC One’s The One Show, which will begin at 7:19pm (GMT).

The Emirates FA Cup Show will be live on the Emirates FA Cup twitter account from 6.45pm (GMT).

🚨 Don’t miss the #EmiratesFACupShow LIVE right here on Twitter 🚨

🗓 Monday 27 January

⏱ 6.45pm pic.twitter.com/NspyJeIQwa

Tuesday, February 4

Wednesday, February 5

*Subject to move if selected for live TV

The FA Cup fifth round begins on Wednesday, March 4.

Why does the fifth round start mid-week?

Traditionally the fifth round games have been played over the weekend but EFL chiefs agreed the change last year, deciding to scrap replays from the fifth round onwards and move them to mid-week.

The change was made to reduce fixture congestion during a very busy time period which was made worse with six Premier League clubs reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League and Europa League last season.

Any ties that are level after 90 minutes will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties to determine the winner.