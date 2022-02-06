When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? When is the FA Cup fifth

When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw? When is the FA Cup 5th round draw

THE FA CUP IS RUNNING AT FULL STEAM THIS SEASON, with Middlesbrough shocking Manchester United and Chelsea surviving a scare in the fourth round.

With the big draw approaching, we’ll soon find out the crucial fifth round ties.

Non-league Kidderminster pushed West Ham all the way to extra time, but ultimately lost 2-1.

“Massive, massive respect to Kidderminster,” Declan Rice, a West Ham midfielder, said after the win.

They’ve been flying, according to the videos we’ve seen this week.

On the bench, with their manager, you could see it.

“We weren’t at our best today, and we eked out a two-goal victory.”

If I’m being candid, they probably deserved it.

The crunch draw, which will take place TODAY, will determine the fate of 16 teams.

On Sunday, February 6, the FA Cup fifth round draw will take place.

The draw will take place BEFORE Liverpool’s match against Cardiff, which is scheduled for 11.40 a.m. GMT.

At 12 p.m., Liverpool takes on Cardiff.

ITV 1 will broadcast the draw LIVE.

On the ITV Hub, it will also be live streamed.

The FA Cup fifth round draw’s ball numbers are as follows:

1 Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton andamp; Hove Albion2 AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood3 Huddersfield Town4 Peterborough United5 Luton Town6 Southampton7 Chelsea8 Everton9 West Ham United10 Middlesbrough11 Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton andamp; Hove Albion12 Liverpool or Cardiff City13 Stoke City14 Nottingham Forest or Leicester City15 Manchester City16 Norwich City

4th of February

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United (8 p.m.) – ITV1

5th of February

12.30pm – BBC Red Button – Chelsea vs Plymouth

West Ham vs. Kidderminster (12.30pm) – BBC One

BBC Red Button: Cambridge vs. Luton (5.30pm)

ITV4 – Tottenham vs. Brighton (8 p.m.)

6th of February

ITV1 will broadcast Liverpool vs Cardiff at 12 p.m.

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest (4 p.m.) – BBC One

Boreham Wood vs. AFC Bournemouth (6.30pm – ITV4)

Hartlepool vs Crystal Palace

Barnsley vs. Huddersfield.

QPR vs Peterborough Peterborough vs Peterborough Peterborough Peterborough Peterborough Peter

Coventry vs. Southampton

Brentford vs. Everton

Wigan vs. Stoke City

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Norwich City vs Wolves