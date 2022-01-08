When is the FA Cup fourth round draw, and what is the date, start time, TV channel, and live stream information?

Get ready for an exciting weekend of FA Cup action as the world’s oldest cup competition welcomes the big boys.

This week sees the arrival of Championship and Premier League clubs, with Leicester City aiming to defend their title won at Wembley last May.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

All teams will be vying for a spot in the fourth round, which will take place between Friday, February 4 and Sunday, February 6.

There will be 35 teams in the hat for the draw this season because there will be no replays at this stage of the competition.

Following the draw, two more matches must be completed: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on Sunday evening and Manchester United vs Aston Villa on Monday.

The draw will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on free-to-air television.

On Sunday afternoon, it will be broadcast in between two ITV matches.

To stream, tune in to ITV1 or go to the ITV Player.

The following matches will be broadcast on television this weekend: