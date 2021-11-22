When is the World Cup in Qatar in 2022? Find out about the dates, schedule, and qualifiers, as well as the hosting controversy.

Dates, schedule, and qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as well as the hosting controversy, are all detailed below.

England is one of the favorites to win the World Cup, but it has been marred by controversy since Qatar was awarded the hosting rights more than a decade ago.

As the World Cup qualifiers wind down, a clearer picture of Qatar 2022 emerges.

The World Cup will be held in November and December for the first time in the Arab world.

While this will cause significant disruption to European domestic leagues – the competition will be held outside of the summer months for the first time – the winter will bring cooler temperatures.

The draw will take place on April 1st, and the fixtures will be announced later that day.

Even then, it will be incomplete because two inter-confederation play-offs have been postponed until June 2022 due to the Covid pandemic.

Brazil, France, England, Spain, and Argentina are among the favorites to win it, with Gareth Southgate’s side having reached the final of Euro 2020 and looking to improve on their 2018 World Cup semi-final appearance in Russia.

A total of 32 countries will compete, with the first match scheduled for Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Qatar will face an opponent whose identity has yet to be revealed.

Because Qatar is only three hours ahead of the UK, all games should begin during the daytime in the UK.

The Premier League has announced that the competition’s final round of matches will take place on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, 2022, giving Gareth Southgate only a week to prepare his squad for the World Cup.

If England makes it to the final on Sunday, December 18th, their Premier League players will only have eight days off before returning to their domestic campaign.

“The Premier League season dates for 2022-23 have been confirmed,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“The season has been changed to accommodate the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be held in the middle of the domestic calendar.”

“The 2022 Premier League season will begin on August 6th.

“Match round 16 will be the final set of matches played on the weekend of November 12-13, prior to the call-up period for the.

