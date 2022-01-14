When it comes to the Carabao Cup semi-finals, do away goals count twice as much as home goals, and is extra time used when matches are drawn?

In Carabao Cup semi-finals, do away goals count twice as much as home goals, and is extra time used when matches are drawn?

In the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, Arsenal and Liverpool will face each other.

The match was supposed to be the second leg, but it was rescheduled due to a Covid outbreak in Liverpool’s camp.

In the final, the winner will play Chelsea.

Cup football is a lot of fun, but it can be a little confusing at times.

Particularly when the rules appear to change from one competition to the next.

The away goals rule will not apply if a Carabao Cup semi-final ends level on aggregate after two legs this season.

If this occurs, the tie will be decided by 30 minutes of extra time.

There is no such thing as a golden goal, and if the teams are still tied after ET, penalties will be used.

VAR will be used throughout the Carabao Cup, from the semi-finals to the final.

This season, however, it will not be used in any of the rounds leading up to the semi-finals.

VAR was used in the Carabao Cup in 2018-19, but the EFL decided to drop it last season because it was only used at Premier League venues.

When Man City was awarded a controversial penalty at Swansea in the FA Cup, no VAR was allowed to be used despite the fact that the Liberty Stadium had the system installed.