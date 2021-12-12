When it comes to today’s NFL games, everyone is saying the same thing.

The same thing is being said about today’s NFL games by everyone.
There is no such thing as a bad Sunday in the NFL.
During football season, every Sunday is a prized possession.
Today’s NFL Sunday, on the other hand, hasn’t been particularly good – at least not yet.
So far this Sunday, the league has seen a lot of uncompetitive and ugly games.
Here’s a taste of what’s been going on:
Woof, to be precise.
This is like 7 bad Thursday games all at 1 o’clock.
— Russillo (@ryenarussillo) December 12, 2021
Only three of the seven games going on right now have less than a 17-point differential. Those three games are being played by six teams with losing records.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 12, 2021