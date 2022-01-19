When Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or, why did Robert Lewandowski win the Fifa Best award?

When Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or, why did Robert Lewandowski win Fifa Best?

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich had another outstanding year.

In 2021, the Pole scored 69 goals for both club and country, earning him the coveted Fifa Best Award at the annual Zurich ceremony.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Some fans, however, are perplexed as to why he was given this award when Lionel Messi was awarded the Ballon d’Or in November.

The Fifa Best Awards, which are now held annually, were first held in 2016 in their current format.

Fifa awards their Men’s Player of the Year during the ceremony, with Lewandowski winning the last two years.

It’s necessary to delve into the history books a little bit to understand why Bayern won this award and Messi won the Ballon d’Or for 2021.

Between 1991 and 2010, the Fifa World Player of the Year award was given out, with coaches, international captains, and the media voting for the winner.

Lothar Matthaus, Marco Van Vasten, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho were among those who received this honor.

The award was merged with France Football’s annual Ballon d’Or in 2010, resulting in the Fifa Ballon d’Or, as part of a six-year partnership agreement.

This merger lasted until 2016, when the mutual agreement was terminated and the awards were divided once more.

Both have been held yearly since then, with different voting systems in place – which is why different players can win each.

Journalists from France Football magazine vote for the Ballon d’Or in a points-based system, with players receiving votes based on their ranking by each juror.

These points are then added up, and the player with the most points wins the prize.

In order to vote for the Fifa Best Award, the organization uses a ‘four-pillar’ system.

This allows media representatives, national team coaches, national team captains, and fans to have a 25% say in the final result via the Fifa website.

Since the two awards were re-established in 2016, the winners had been the same until Lewandowski’s victory in 2021 (with the exception of 2020, when the Ballon d’Or was canceled due to Covid-19).