When Manchester United first considered appointing Pochettino as manager, it was during a meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson SIX YEARS AGO.

During a meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson SIX-YEARS-AGO, Man United began to consider appointing Pochettino as manager.

MANCHESTER UNITED has been patient with manager Maurico Pochettino.

In May 2016, legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson wined and dined the Argentine coach, as captured on camera.

Poch was in charge of Tottenham at the time, and Louis van Gaal of Manchester United was on the verge of being fired.

The posh Mayfair dinner did not result in the 49-year-old taking over at Old Trafford the following month.

Van Gaal was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who remained in charge of the Red Devils until December 2018.

The images, however, appear to confirm what has long been speculated: Fergie admires Pochettino and wants him to take over as manager of the club.

After sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United are still looking for a new manager, and that wish could finally come true.

Michael Carrick, his assistant, has been named caretaker while the club searches for a replacement until next summer.

The plan is to appoint a long-term manager to rebuild the club, which last won the Premier League in 2013 under Ferguson.

Poch is now in charge of PSG, and reports suggested he was ready to leave the Ligue 1 leaders and return to England right away.

However, as SunSport reported, United’s offer for his services was turned down, and it appears that they will have to wait until the summer to sign him.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn on his future after his side lost 2-1 to Manchester City on Wednesday.

The great and the good at Old Trafford, on the other hand, have been lining up to congratulate the former Southampton manager.

Mark Hughes referred to the 2016 dinner as proof that he has been on United’s radar for a long time.

And the former forward has urged his former club to make every effort to sign him as soon as possible.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]