When Might Derrick Henry Return To The Titans?

Derrick Henry, the Titans’ all-pro running back, has been out since October 31 due to a foot injury.

However, there’s growing hope that he’ll return sooner rather than later.

King Henry’s broken foot is healing well enough, according to NFLcom’s Ian Rapoport, that he could return to the field as soon as Week 18.

That is, if the Titans require his services in the final game in order to qualify for the playoffs.

