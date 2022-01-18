‘When mum isn’t home,’ says Robert Lewandowski, who uses a vacuum to give his daughter a ponytail.

When his mother isn’t around, Robert Lewandowski uses a vacuum to give his daughter a ponytail.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI revealed his brilliant life hack for giving his daughter a ponytail: he uses a vacuum cleaner.

The Bayern Munich striker was caught on camera vacuuming his four-year-old daughter Klara’s hair.

“When Mum isn’t in the house”

Robert Lewandowski’s brilliant hairstyle for his daughter pic.twitter.comMYTVLjh7bC

However, with a little tug, it miraculously comes out perfectly tied back.

“When mum isn’t home,” ESPN captioned the video.

Lewandowski, 33, has been married to wife Anna, 33, since 2013. He is known for doing things differently, such as eating his dessert BEFORE dinner.

Klara and her one-year-old sister Laura are responsible for two children.

Lewandowski is having another outstanding season, with 27 goals in 34 games and Bayern Munich leading the table by six points.

And the Pole’s year began with a bang when he was named Fifa’s Best Men’s Player of the Year.

He won the award ahead of Lionel Messi of PSG and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

After Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d’Or award, Lewandowski’s goal-scoring exploits were once again recognized by Fifa.

In 2021, no player had a higher goal total than Poland’s 69.

Despite Messi’s selections of Neymar, 29, Kylian Mbappe, 23, and Karim Benzema, 34, Lewandowski received Cristiano Ronaldo’s vote.

While Ronaldo, 36, and Messi, 34, were named to the Team of the Year, Liverpool’s Mo Salah, 29, was not, with Erling Haaland, 21, being named instead.