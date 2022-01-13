When my wife left and took the kids back to Oz after I cheated, I turned to booze and wept on the hotel room floor, says Shane Warne.

When my wife left and took my kids back to Oz after I cheated, I turned to booze and wept on the hotel room floor, says Shane Warne.

Shane Warne, a no-nonsense cricket legend who revels in his hard-partying lifestyle and aggressive on-field antics, has no regrets.

When the 52-year-old bowler’s womanizing ways caught up with him, he was left a broken man.

When his wife Simone Callahan left him in 2005, the blonde star, whose lovers include former fiancée Liz Hurley, admitted to turning to alcohol during tearful nights alone.

When Simone arrived in England to start a new life with Shane just as the Ashes series was about to begin, her “life was turned on its head,” she said.

Simone returned to Australia with their three children after newspaper reports revealed Shane had been dating other women behind her back, including student Laura Sayers and mother-of-three Kerrie Collimore.

Shane was alone in his hotel room, distraught, and cried himself to sleep.

Shane, the former bad boy of cricket, admits in a new documentary titled Shane, “I think that was the lowest.”

“It had a negative impact on my children because they wouldn’t be able to see me, and it was my fault.”

“I’d return and raid the mini bar.”

“I was crying ‘you d***head’ alone on the hotel room floor.”

Shane and Simone had been married for ten years and had previously faced cheating allegations.

When it was revealed that he had harassed a British nurse with obscene messages, he lost his position as vice captain of his country’s cricket team in 2000. Simone stood by him.

Shane, who is currently single after his 2013 engagement to actress Hurley ended, says he will have to “live with” what he did to his family “for the rest of my life.”

For the bullish sportsman, it’s a rare moment of self-reflection.

Shane managed to put his personal problems to the back of his mind while bowling at England’s batsmen during the 2005 Ashes.

“The only way I got through everything was because I was tough upstairs,” he says.

“I shut out the world.”

In the series that England won, his performance wowed a crowd that had been singing “where’s your missus gone?” for hours every day.

Throughout the film, the contentious player defends his tarnished reputation both on and off the field.

He got into trouble in 1995 when he took £6,000 from an unknown Indian bookmaker in exchange for information on the state of the cricket pitch.

Shane, on the other hand, claims: “It was something innocent, which…

