When Scholes returned to Manchester United, the players mocked him for his’snide’ £50 boots, which he couldn’t ask Nike about due to his secret comeback.

Scholes also revealed that his old team-mate Jonny Evans chastised him for his footwear choice ahead of his comeback game against Manchester City rivals.

“I bought a pair of boots, I think they were around £50,” Scholes said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Of course, they were all the lads’.”

The same colors and items, as well as the same patterns.

“However, I think I got the bargain ones.”

I didn’t realize it until I was on the field warming up.

I was unable to obtain a pair of boots from Nike, and they were unable to send me a pair because we were unable to inform them of our situation.

“No one knew, it was a big secret, and it wasn’t revealed until the FA Cup teams were announced at City.”

“So I got these boots out, and I thought they were pretty good.

These boots, which I paid £50 for, must be belters.

“Are they the snide ones you’ve bought of these?” Jonny Evans asks as I start warming up.

“‘What do you mean snide, what’s wrong with them?’ Apparently I had plastic ones,” Scholes replied.

“It was okay.”

After Man Utd nearly threw away a 3-0 lead against City, Scholes admitted his comeback game was a ‘disaster.’

“Actually, that game was a bit of a disaster for me,” he added.

When I entered the game, we were probably up 3-0 on City.

“They had a man sent off, Vincent Kompany, I came on and it was 3-2 after five minutes.”

“I was completely destroying it.”

‘What am I doing, why have I returned here, what am I thinking about?’ I wondered.

“The rest of the season went well. We didn’t win the league that year, but we did the following year.”

Scholes revealed even more details about his comeback in 2018, including the true reason for his long-term retirement.

“I recall the game itself,” Scholes stated.

We were 3-0 up when I came on, and we were playing against ten men, but it quickly deteriorated to 3-2.

“I was getting ready to come on and [City coach] David Platt asked me, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ and I said, ‘What the hell are you doing?’

