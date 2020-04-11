When Stephen Curry says he can drop 60 on everyone, JaVale McGee freaks out (VIDEO)

The PIERRE show ”which should be entertaining (and at the moment we all need entertainment).



The PIERRE show ”which should be entertaining (and at the moment we all need entertainment).



JaVale McGee took over the NBA’s Instagram feed on Friday and went for an issue of “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “McGee brought Stephen Curry and took some questions to throw the double MVP. The best thing was which team he sees on the schedule, which player he protects and thinks he can drop 60? “Data-reactid =” 20 “> McGee brought Stephen Curry and took some questions to throw the double MVP. The best thing was which team he sees on the game board, which player he protects and thinks he can drop 60?

McGee’s response is the best.

Steph is confident that he can give everyone a 60s 😤 (about @ NBA) pic.twitter.com/xHkJcvSOu7 – Bleacher report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2020

Do you doubt that curry could fall on anyone 60?

When Stephen Curry says he can drop 60 on anyone, JaVale McGee (VIDEO) originally flips on NBCSports.com