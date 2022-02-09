When the NFL Was Aware of Alvin Kamara’s Situation

Following the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested and charged with battery for an incident that occurred prior to the game.

People are wondering if the NFL was aware of Kamara’s warrant and still allowed him to play.

This could put the league in serious jeopardy.

The NFL, on the other hand, appears to be safe.

Almost.

According to TMZ, the Las Vegas Police Department informed the NFL “hours before” the Pro Bowl that Kamara “was a suspect in a felony battery.” However, the league claims it was only aware that the LVPD wanted to speak with Kamara, not that an arrest warrant had been issued.

“After the game, we were informed that law enforcement wanted to speak with him about an incident.”

“At the time, there was no arrest warrant, and he stated that he would speak with law enforcement, which he did,” a league spokesman said to ProFootballTalk.

