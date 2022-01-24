When Tom Brady retires, Bruce Arians reveals what the Bucs will do.

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could announce his retirement or continue playing in the coming days.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians knows where his team will go if he chooses the former option.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians stated that he is comfortable with backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask moving forward.

He did say, however, that the Bucs would try to “look behind Door No. 1.”

2″ as they did in 2020 with Brady.

Fans of the Buccaneers are unlikely to have much faith in Gabbert or Trask.

Gabbert has thrown less than 30 passes since 2019. Trask did not play at all as a rookie.

“Door No. XXXXXXXXXXXXX

The “2” option, on the other hand, may have Bucs fans salivating.

This year could be a whirlwind for quarterback trades, with a plethora of suitable replacements for Brady on the market.

Bruce Arians Reveals What Bucs Would Do If Tom Brady Retires

Bruce Arians Reveals What Bucs Would Do If Tom Brady Retires