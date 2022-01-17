When Tom Brady was a teenager, he played BASEBALL before his team advised him to stick with football.

The footballer appears to be very different in photos than his fans are accustomed to seeing him.

Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs last year, used to be a fantastic baseball catcher.

“Baseball was his best sport,” according to his former high school baseball coach, according to ABC Action News.

“Tommy hit a home run, actually two that day,” Pete Jensen, a former Serra High School baseball coach, said. “One of them hit the roof of the bus and woke the driver up, kind of startled him.”

“First and foremost, he had good size, 6-4,” John Hughes, a scout for the Montreal Expos, said of Brady.

“He had a projectable body, which meant he could get stronger and gain weight.

He was a left-handed batter, which suited him perfectly for catching.

“He had some tools with him.”

He threw hard and had a lot of power.

He had those qualities and stood out as a catcher.”

“Baseball was kinda what I did,” Brady said recently on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

According to SSNation’s Pats Pulpit, Brady was selected by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the MLB Draft at the age of 17 years old.

Pats Pulpit explains, “He appeared in 61 varsity baseball games and posted a solid stat line, hitting.331 with 8 home runs, 11 doubles, and 44 runs.”

“As a high school senior, he was also named an all-league catcher.”

Brady was not chosen by the New England Patriots in the NFL Draft until he was a senior at the University of Michigan.

Brady was selected 199th overall by the Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2000, and is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

From 2001 to 2019, he was the focal point of the Patriots’ dynasty.

Brady led the Patriots to 17 division titles, 13 AFC Championship Games, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons, all NFL records for a player and a franchise.

Brady, however, stunned the NFL world by signing with the Buccaneers prior to the 2020-2021 season.

Brady restructured his contract in 2019 in order to be eligible for free agency the following year.

The veteran player’s contract stated that the Patriots would not be able to franchise or transition tag him, giving him the freedom to move.

