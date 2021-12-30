When Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ contract expires at the end of the season, his boyhood club Nice will be interested in signing him on a free transfer.

When his contract with Tottenham expires at the end of the season, Nice wants to sign goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on a free transfer.

According to reports, HUGO LLORIS may return to Nice next season.

The contract of Tottenham’s goalkeeper and captain expires at the end of the current season.

And if he doesn’t want to stay in North London any longer or isn’t offered one, he could return to his boyhood club.

Nice are reportedly planning an approach to sign the experienced stopper, according to Foot Mercato.

From January onwards, the Ligue 1 club can make a move and agree on a pre-contract free transfer for the summer.

Walter Benitez is Les Aiglons’ current No1.

However, Benitez is expected to leave the team soon, leaving a void in the lineup.

Lloris, 35, joined Nice when he was ten years old and made his senior debut when he was eighteen.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

He played in the first team for three years before joining Lyon in 2008.

When Andre Villas-Boas was in charge of Spurs, a £12 million deal was struck to bring him in.

Lloris has made 392 appearances for the club in nearly a decade.

He has yet to win a trophy with Tottenham, whose last trophy was the League Cup in 2008.

Spurs have lost two League Cup finals and the Champions League final during Lloris’ tenure.

However, he has fared far better on the international stage.

The 136-cap goalkeeper finished second in the Euro 2016 final, but went one better at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

During France’s second World Cup victory, Lloris was given the captain’s armband.

He added the Nations League to his trophy cabinet this year.

Antonio Conte has former Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini in his squad, but if Lloris leaves next summer, a new signing will undoubtedly be a top priority.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.