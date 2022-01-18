When will Andy Murray’s next match at the Australian Open take place, and who will he face?

When is Andy Murray’s next Australian Open match, and who will he face?

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019, ANDY MURRAY is back on the court at the Australian Open.

The former British No. 1 has reached the final four times in Melbourne, but has never won.

Murray has fought back from a potentially career-ending injury and was in top form as he defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in round one.

Murray has battled serious injury since 2017 and has only made it past the second round of a Grand Slam once.

That happened at Wimbledon last year, when a raucous home crowd watched him lose in the third round to Denis Shapovalov.

The 34-year-old is still on the mend and has gotten back into the swing of things in recent weeks, making his first final since 2019 in Sydney.

He may have lost to Aslan Karatsev in that match, but he defeated Basilashvili 3-1 last year at Wimbledon.

Murray will be hoping to build on his strong start to 2022 now that his hip problems appear to be behind him.