When will Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, be able to play in the NBA?

When will LeBron James’ son Bronny James be able to play professionally in the NBA?

LeBron James, a basketball superstar, is well-known for his outstanding abilities on the court.

Bronny James, his son, is on the verge of following in his footsteps.

LeBron James wants his son, Bronny, to be an NBA player in the future.

His ambition is to join his son on the field.

Bronny, on the other hand, is a junior in high school and, according to NBA rules, will not be eligible to play in the league until 2024.

That means LeBron will have to wait another 3-4 years for his dream to come true.

Bronny’s talent already qualifies him as a promising NBA prospect.

Bronny James, the oldest of LeBrons’ three children with Savannah James, is 17 years old.

Bryce, 14, is his brother, and Zhuri, 8, is his sister.

Bronny is set to follow in his father’s footsteps, while Bryce and Zhuri remain private about their lives.

He’s already making waves in high school basketball tournaments at the age of 17.

He is a guard for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, California.

Bronny began receiving athletic scholarship offers from a number of colleges in 2015, according to reports.

Bronny is also featured in Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, a new Amazon Prime docu-series.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, LeBron James’ net worth is nearly (dollar)500 million.

The basketball legend’s enormous wealth comes from both on and off the court ventures.

LeBron James has made (dollar)343 million from NBA contracts, according to TMZ, and has a (dollar)1 billion lifetime deal with Nike.

The athlete owns a stake in both the Liverpool soccer team and the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

