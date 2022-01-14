When will England’s Six Nations squad for 2022 be announced? Here’s the date, time, and 36 players who could play.

When will England’s Six Nations squad for 2022 be announced? Find out the date, time, and 36 players who could make the squad.

Monday’s announcement could effectively spell the end for a number of internationals for whom Jones appears to have blamed England’s disastrous 2021 Six Nations performance in part.

Eddie Jones is expected to name 36 players in his Six Nations squad announcement on Tuesday, which is similar to the number he used in the autumn but significantly more than the 28 he was allowed for last year’s tournament.

I understand England’s head coach is working on a theme of “moving forwards, not back” – does this mean a continued snub to players like Mako Vunipola and Billy Vunipola, as well as George Ford, who were left out of the squad that won all three autumn internationals, and will Jones build on the new personnel and tactics he introduced to the November line-up?

Jones criticized unnamed players for not getting off the ground and working hard enough in last year’s Six Nations loss to Ireland in his recent book “Leadership.”

“At this point, it’s difficult to say whether any of those who have lost their hunger will regain it and emerge revitalized in a new season,” he wrote.

They might be hungry again and persuade me to give them another chance, but there were five players in the [2021] Six Nations who I thought were unlikely to play Test rugby again.”

Looking at the 23 players who faced Ireland in March, Jones left out Elliot Daly (who was injured), Ollie Lawrence, Ford, Dan Robson, the two Vunipolas, Mark Wilson (also injured), and Ben Earl when November rolled around.

In addition, Jamie George and Joe Marchant were initially left off the team, but were later recalled as injury replacements and selected to play.

As England prepares to face Scotland on 5 February, Italy, Wales, Ireland, and France follow, the most obvious positive reaction has come from Ford, the Leicester fly-half who has been named Premiership player of the month twice by a media panel.

Billy Vunipola has had some strong performances this season, but the big No. 8 has been plagued by injuries at a time when Jones has placed a new emphasis on running.

