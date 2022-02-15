When will Jenny Taft’s child be born?

Jenny Taft’s baby is due when?

Jenny Taft, a reporter, is expecting her first child in December 2021, she announced.

Jenny’s baby with husband Matt Gilroy is expected to arrive soon, according to sports fans.

Jenny surprised viewers with her baby bump during the Fox Sports broadcast of the Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game on December 4th.

“The all-American girl, is having a baby girl, folks!” they announced with the help of announcer Gus Johnson.

Jenny has been posting pictures of her growing baby bump on Instagram since her pregnancy announcement in December.

“Officially on maternity leave and suddenly feel veryyyy pregnant!” she captioned her Instagram post from February 14, 2022.

Jenny expressed her gratitude to Shannon Sharpe, her Undisputed co-host, by saying, “Happy I made it to the Super Bowl andamp; thank you @shannonsharpe84 for the send off!”

Jenny is due in March 2022.

Throughout her career as a sports journalist, Jenny Taft held a variety of positions.

She joined Fox Sports 1 as a college sports reporter in 2014 and was promoted to lead sideline reporter in 2017.

Her net worth is estimated to be (dollar)2 million, according to Players Bio.

Jenny is also a moderator on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Fox Sports 1.

Matt Gilroy, of North Bellmore, New York, is a former professional ice hockey player.

Gilroy was a member of the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Ottawa Senators during his NHL career.

Gilroy and Jenny were married in 2015, according to USA Today.

“It’s difficult, but we make it work,” Gilroy said of the impact of their professions on their marriage.

“It’s great to be able to travel the world with your wife and see different people and cultures,” the former NHL player continued.

We do things you don’t get to do very often.”

