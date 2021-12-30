When will Premier League players depart for the AFCON 2021 tournament, and when will they return?

When do Premier League players depart for the AFCON 2021 tournament, and when will they return?

After two postponements, the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 is almost here.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June this year, but was pushed back to February due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Algeria is looking to defend their 2019 AFCON title.

Algeria will defend the title they won two years ago in Cameroon, which will host the showpiece.

Despite the competition taking place in the middle of the domestic season, a number of Premier League stars will be competing.

With the AFCON taking place in the middle of the season, a number of Premier League clubs will be impacted by their players’ absence.

From Sunday, January 9 to Sunday, February 6, the competition will take place.

There are 24 countries competing this year, with six groups of four teams competing in the group stage.

The traditional knockout rounds will follow, leading up to the final on February 6 in Olembe.

With so much to do before the big game, it was expected that Prem players would have to get together with their teammates around the New Year.

Officials have decided, however, that all players will be allowed to remain with their parent clubs until January 3.

“CAF has decided that for those players who have official club matches between December 27, 2021, and January 3, 2022, the participating member associations in question are to direct that these players may remain with their clubs to participate in these matches and be released after the last match during this period,” the statement read.

As a result, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will be among Liverpool’s starting lineup against Chelsea on January 2.

Of course, how well each nation performs in the tournament will determine this.

However, if a Premier League player team reaches the final, they will return to their clubs before Gameweek 24 on February 8.

Premier League players could only miss TWO top-flight matches due to their AFCON participation due to the FA Cup third round on the second weekend of January.

However, if a country makes it to the final, which takes place on February 6, it’s likely that they’ll need a month of rest before returning to domestic competition.

The Premier League schedule currently looks like this, though things could change due to the large number of games that were postponed over the holidays due to Covid-19 outbreaks.