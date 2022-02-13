When will rugby captain Owen Farrell return? Why wasn’t Owen Farrell playing for England against Italy in the Six Nations?

In their first Six Nations match, England were defeated by Scotland.

Despite dominating the game, the Red Rose were defeated by a penalty try after a Luke Cowan-Dickie error.

Because Owen Farrell was not in the squad, he was unable to influence the outcome.

He was also left out of the squad for the match in Italy this week.

Owen Farrell will miss the match against Italy after suffering an ankle injury while playing for Saracens.

This injury occurred on the opposite ankle from the one he injured against Australia in the Autumn International.

He was, however, forced to undergo surgery and will therefore miss this match.

Following his surgery last week, Owen Farrell will have to undergo eight to ten weeks of rehabilitation.

Eddie Jones has stated that he will be unavailable for the entire Six Nations tournament.

“Owen is out of the Six Nations,” England’s head coach said.

It’s a huge setback for him, and it’s also a setback for the team.

“However, it’s obviously an opportunity for other guys to take on leadership roles and for other players to compete for that 12 jumper.”

“We see it as more of a chance.”

Having your best team on the field in today’s rugby is a rare occurrence.

We’re used to it.

“There’s an opportunity to add some leadership depth there.”

Courtney Lawes was selected to captain England in the Six Nations, just as he did against South Africa.

Lawes, on the other hand, has not completed his concussion recovery protocol and will thus miss England’s match in Italy.

As a result, England will once again be led by Tom Curry in Rome.