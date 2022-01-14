When Will the CFB Playoff Be Expanded, According to the ACC Commissioner?

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the College Football Playoff’s future.

Jim Phillips, the commissioner of the ACC, is the most recent key figure to speak out on the subject.

Phillips believes that more work needs to be done before the Playoff can expand.

When it comes to expansion, he believes 2026 is a realistic goal.

“I’m sure we’ll have a new model in Year 13,” Phillips told Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Phillips also stated that now is not the right time to expand the Playoff.

He declared, “The ACC membership is very much aligned in its position that now is not the time to expand the CollegeFootballPlayoff.”

