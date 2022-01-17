When will the Fifa Best Awards be held in 2022, and when will Messi, Lewandowski, and Salah be nominated for Best Player?

It’s that time of year when Fifa honors the best players in the world at their annual Best Awards.

Last year’s winner of the Best Men’s Player award was Robert Lewandowski, but Cristiano Ronaldo will not be on the podium this year.

When the initial eleven-man shortlist was released last November, the Manchester United forward – who won this award in 2016 and 2017 – was included, but he didn’t make the final cut.

This event will not be broadcast on UK television, but it will be live streamed for the entire world to watch.

On their official website, Fifa will provide a live stream starting at 6 p.m.

You can also watch on their YouTube channel.

This evening, in addition to the coveted Best Men’s Player award, a slew of other honors will be bestowed.

The awards in question, as well as the nominees for each, are as follows:

Player of the Year for Men

Player of the Year for Women

Coach of the Year for Men

Female Coach of the Year

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

The Puskas Award for Best Goal is given to the player who scores the most goals in a game.