When will the postponed games be played after the winter break?

The Premier League insists the winter break will not be disrupted this year, despite a free weekend at the end of January appearing to be an obvious window to play postponed matches.

I’ve learned that the Premier League will not use the upcoming winter break to play matches that have been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, but that fixtures could be offloaded during Champions League nights.

After losing the winter break last season due to fixture congestion caused by the pandemic, the Football Association did not want it to be used for rescheduled Premier League games.

However, the backlog of games is growing, with Burnley vs Watford becoming the 22nd Premier League match to be postponed under the league’s Covid postponement rules.

The Premier League, on the other hand, does not want to disrupt the winter break, which begins on Monday, because it is an international break for all nations except those in the European Union, and competitive internationals are scheduled to be played.

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in the final Premier League game before the break on Sunday, and the league will not resume until Tuesday, February 8.

Following the winter break, FA Cup fourth round matches will begin on Friday, February 4th, and run through the weekend.

It left a clear weekend on the 29th and 30th of January, but Premier League schedulers have not attempted to use that weekend in order to respect the winter break, which the FA fought hard to reclaim, and to prevent clubs from fielding teams without players on international duty.

Clubs have begun to plan their schedules for the mid-season break, with some considering warm-weather training camps abroad and others providing scheduled days off for their players.

However, if Uefa approves, it is expected that the league will try to schedule some of the piled-up games during Champions League nights.

The European governing body has said it is open to the idea of league games clashing with Champions League nights, and that it will work with leagues to help alleviate the fixture crisis.

“Uefa is aware of the difficulty of the situation and that Covid has a significant impact on the match calendar,” Uefa said recently in a statement.

The MoU [memorandum of understanding]is applicable as a general principle, but we will, of course, follow it.

