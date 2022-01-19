When will Thomas Partey return to Arsenal? Following Ghana’s AFCON exit, the Gunners have received a major boost.

When will Thomas Partey return to Arsenal? The Gunners have received a major boost following Ghana’s AFCON elimination.

Thomas Partey’s early return from the Africa Cup of Nations is expected to boost Arsenal’s chances.

The 28-year-old midfielder appeared in all three of Ghana’s group matches before the team was eliminated from the competition.

He is now on his way back to England, where he could feature in Arsenal’s upcoming match against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

With Arsenal’s match against Tottenham Hotspur postponed last Sunday, Partey may not have missed a single Premier League match.

In a shocking result on Tuesday, Ghana was defeated 3-2 by Comores.

As a result, Ghana was eliminated, and Morocco and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon advanced instead.

Senegal’s qualification from Group B will hurt Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, as Edouard Mendy and Sadio Mane are set to stay in Africa longer.

Partey has been in outstanding form for Arsenal in recent weeks, earning Man of the Match honors against Manchester City earlier this month.

As a result, many Gooners are overjoyed at his impending return.

“It’s quite something, how you can fly to another continent for a tournament, come back, and not miss a single league game!” one Twitter user exclaimed.

“Thomas Partey being knocked out of the AFCON and returning to The Arsenal is wonderful news, let’s play some games now,” another added.

“Arsenal better have a private jet to London ready for Thomas Partey asap!” said a third.

