When Will Tom Brady Know It’s Time To Retire?

Tom Brady Reveals When He’ll Retire

With the NFL season winding down, talk of Tom Brady’s future retirement always seems to pop up around this time of year.

The 44-year-old quarterback, on the other hand, appears to be far from hanging up his cleats for good.

Brady provided more insight into when he’ll know he’s ready to retire from football ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Wild Card round game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has previously stated that he will retire “when he sucks.”

On Thursday, he clarified his meaning in different words.

According to Sara Walsh of FOX Sports, Brady said, “When I’m not capable of leading a team to victory, someone else should do it.”

