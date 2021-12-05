Where are Chris Eagles, Gerard Pique, and Tom Heaton from Manchester United’s 2003 invincible youth team?

GARY NEVILLE believes Manchester United’s current first team has a slim chance of winning the Premier League this season.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in 201213, the Red Devils have not won the prestigious trophy.

However, there is one competition that they used to dominate that they haven’t won in even longer.

Although the FA Youth Cup has visited Old Trafford ten times, United has not won it in over a decade.

With a squad full of academy talent and Neville in the stands, the club’s victory over Middlesbrough in the 2003 final is one of the club’s most famous youth triumphs.

But what happened to that 2003 team? Some went on to have illustrious careers, while others took very different paths.

Heaton joined United from Wrexham in 2002 and quickly established himself in the youth and reserve teams.

However, the goalkeeper was never able to break into the senior team and eventually left for Cardiff in 2010.

After a successful move to Burnley and a handful of England caps, Heaton was signed by Aston Villa following a serious injury.

That move did not go as planned, and he was released over the summer before returning home to United for the 2021-22 season.

Where do you begin with one of the best defenders in the game’s history?

Pique famously joined United from Barcelona’s illustrious La Masia academy and led the senior team to Premier League and Champions League glory.

But, by 2008, the allure of returning to the Nou Camp had worn him down, and he returned to Spain to add to his trophy cabinet.

Pique went on to win eight LaLiga titles, three more Champions League medals, a World Cup, and a European Championship as he etched his name into football’s annals.

Pique’s 2003 centre-back partner Lee Sims is on the other end of the spectrum.

After an unsuccessful trial at Cardiff, the defender was released by United only a year after winning the Youth Cup.

Phil Bardsley is a professional football player who ranks somewhere between Pique and Sims.

Before moving to Sunderland in 2008, the right-back made it into United’s first team for the 2005-06 season.

Bardsley had a successful career at the Stadium of Light before moving to Stoke City and Burnley to stay in the Premier League.

But it was probably when he knocked out England striker Wayne Rooney in his kitchen that he became famous.

McShane joined United a year before the victory in 2003, but he never played for the club as a senior player.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper had a great time…

