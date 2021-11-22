Where are Harry Kane’s Tottenham teammates, including’mini Modric,’ who is now at QPR, from his debut in 2011?

Where are Harry Kane’s Tottenham teammates, including’mini Modric,’ who is now at QPR, since his debut in 2011?

HARRY KANE has gone on to become a global superstar with boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur, despite his ascension to the top of the game not being obvious on his debut in 2011.

The 28-year-old has had a Roy of the Rovers-style rise through the Spurs ranks, going from a little-known, little-trusted burly-looking academy striker to one of the world’s most lethal and sought-after forwards.

He has overcome adversity thanks to natural talent and extraordinary willpower to become the fearless No10 adored by Spurs fans.

Kane was a slightly awkward looking 18-year-old who had spent the previous season on loan at Leyton Orient before scoring 11 goals against Arsenal and being serenaded with ‘one of our own’ chants from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful.

In a Europa League qualifying play-off in 2011, Spurs faced Hearts.

Harry Redknapp wasn’t going to risk any key players for the insignificant-feeling second leg at White Hart Lane because the job was already done in Edinburgh, where they won 5-0.

Kane made his Spurs debut on August 25, 2011, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale absent and Rafael van der Vaart on the bench.

Kane’s side drew 0-0 in front of 32,590 supporters at the old White Hart Lane after he tamely missed a penalty.

It was an academy-laden squad, with some performing better than others.

SunSport looks at what happened to those who were on the field with Spurs’ future talisman that night in North London.

Harry Redknapp signed the veteran former Chelsea goalkeeper in January 2009 as a replacement for the frequently blundering Heurelho Gomes.

While he never threatened to take over the Brazilian’s starting spot, the Italian was given regular starts in cup competitions, including a disastrous 5-1 FA Cup semi-final loss to his former club in 2012.

With Brad Friedel arriving that summer and Hugo Lloris arriving the following, his time at White Hart Lane was up, and he left for LA Galaxy in December 2012 after 37 appearances for Spurs.

Since August 2019, Cudicini has worked as the loan manager technical coach for the West Londoners at Stamford Bridge.

The affable Croatian’s time at the club was coming to an end as one of the older players in this mishmash XI.

Since his £8.5 million transfer from Manchester City in 2008, Corluka had been a regular at right-back, but the emergence of Kyle Walker saw…

