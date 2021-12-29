Where are John Terry’s Chelsea teammates from his debut season in 1998, including Vialli and Flo, now that the legend has returned to the club?

An 86th-minute substitution at the end of a League Cup victory over Aston Villa may have appeared unremarkable at the time, but it turned out to be a club-defining moment.

John Terry’s first appearance on the pitch was the first of 717 for a team he would lead to multiple league titles.

Coming on for Dan Petrescu, a Romanian defender, the centre-back joined a Chelsea team that included Olympic champions, tough-tackling midfielders, and future managers.

SunSport details the starting XI that beat Villa 4-1 on that night and where they are now, following Terry’s incredible return to Chelsea as an academy coach consultant.

Russian shot-stopper Kharine, who was bought for £400,000 from CSKA Moscow in 1992 and won gold at the 1998 Olympics, was second-choice for this third-round match.

At the end of the season, he transferred to Celtic.

The 53-year-old has coached at Luton Town, Stevenage Town, and Hemel Hempstead Town in the National League South.

Petrescu began a management career in his homeland of Romania after retiring from the Blues, where he was a fan favorite for five years.

He has traveled the world, overseeing companies such as Jiangsu Suning, Kuban Krasnodar, and Al-Arabi, but was hospitalized last year due to coronavirus.

Duberry, who was born in Enfield, came through the Chelsea youth system before joining Leeds and Reading in the Premier League.

After retiring in 2013, Duberry founded Made Leaders, a company that specializes in executive and senior leadership training.

Lambourde’s burst through the middle set up Gianluca Villa’s equalizer on this October night, and he has become something of a cult hero.

After spells with Bastia, Nancy, and Al Wahda, the 50-year-old Frenchman has returned to his first club Cannes as general director.

Babayaro, a Nigerian defender and Olympic champion, spent seven years at Stamford Bridge.

He was once declared bankrupt, but now works as a football agent and made headlines earlier this year when he criticized Joseph Yobo’s appointment as Nigeria’s assistant team manager.

Morris, 43, is another Chelsea product who has had a long relationship with the London club.

After a spell in charge of Chelsea’s academy, he was hired as Frank Lampard’s assistant at Derby County in 2018, and he returned to West London with the former midfielder before they were both fired at the start of 2021.

Before an ill-fated move to Newcastle in 2008, Blues legend Wise had a promising managerial career, leading Millwall, Swindon, and Leeds.

While serving as executive director under Mike Ashley, Wise was widely despised by Toon fans…

