Where can I get the Rick and Morty Puma MB01 sneakers worn by LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball, a BASKETBALL PLAYER, is well-known among sports fans for his athletic accomplishments.

Off the court, the NBA star is well-known for his business ventures.

Puma, a well-known shoe company, announced another collaboration with LaMelo Ball on Tuesday, January 18.

Previously, the athletic brand and the NBA player collaborated on a line of shirts and hoodies in 2020.

In October 2020, Puma announced the first of their collaborative efforts with Charlotte Hornets player.

“I am really excited to be joining the PUMA family,” Ball said at the time of the news.

“I believe the brand is the ideal partner for me because PUMA will allow me to just be myself,” he continued.

“LaMelo’s physical gifts and dynamic play on the court, as well as his unique sense of personal style, make him a natural fit for PUMA,” said Puma Global Director Adam Petrick.

“We are thrilled to add him to our roster of talented athletes, and we can’t wait to see his impact on the broader culture surrounding basketball,” Patrick said.

Puma’s online store will be selling Ball’s signature Puma sneakers in February 2022.

Puma’s LaMelo Ball footwear line includes three different styles of sneakers.

On February 2, the first style in the collection, Buzz City, will be available on Puma’s official website.

On February 18, the Rick and Morty edition will be released.

On February 18, the collection’s final installment, Grey and Red, will be released.

LaMelo Ball’s Puma partnership has a Buzz City edition, which costs (dollar)125.

The toddler sizes are (dollar)65, while the sizes for small children are (dollar)80.

The Buzz City junior sizes will be available for (dollar)90.

Puma’s official website does not yet have prices for the Rick and Morty, Grey, and Red lines.