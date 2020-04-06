Where could the NHL possibly end the 2019-20 season?

On Sunday evening, Sportsli’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the NHL and NHLPA had started to come up with ideas on where the league could end potential regular season or playoff games if the COVID 19 break were lifted.

The NHL pause came into effect on March 12 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Friedman reported that a place discussed was North Dakota.

The NHL and NHLPA are beginning to spit scenarios in which the remaining regular season / playoff games 2019-20 could take place. One place mentioned: North Dakota. (about @FriedgeHNIC) https://t.co/aGrIR0IXj3 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2020

“Multiple locations would be required, but the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. makes sense,” he wrote. “Hosting the Junior World Championships 2005, the U18 World Championships 2016 and the Fighting Hawks of the NCAA. It is an impressive facility that is definitely more suitable than many other non-NHL options available in the United States.”

The NHL and NHLPA are expected to discuss other locations via Friedman this week.

“The league and players must agree on all return-to-play scenarios,” he added. “Players are very concerned about the potential of a 35 percent escrow account for future paychecks and whether the NHL will consider allowing it over several years. (CBA discussions are believed to be taking place.)”

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Attention dish and sling customers! You lost your Blackhawks games at NBC Sports Chicago. Visit mysportschicago.com to switch providers.“data-reactid =” 28 “>Attention dish and sling customers! You lost your Blackhawks games at NBC Sports Chicago. Visit mysportschicago.com to switch providers.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Click here to download the new MyTeams app from NBC Sports! Get full coverage of your teams and easily stream the Blackhawks to your device. “data-reactid =” 29 “>Click here to download the new MyTeams app from NBC Sports! Get full coverage of your teams and easily stream the Blackhawks to your device.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Report: where could the NHL possibly end the 2019-20 season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago“data-reactid =” 30 “>Report: where could the NHL possibly end the 2019-20 season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago