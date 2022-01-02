Where Did Antonio Brown Go After Leaving the Stadium, According to a Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut Antonio Brown from their roster.
On Sunday, the Buccaneers’ wide receiver appeared to have a temper tantrum and stormed off the field.
Coach Bruce Arians is said to have benched Brown.
Brown ran off the field after being benched, removing his uniform and pads.
It was a bizarre scene.
Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium
Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022
“He is no longer a Buc.”
Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown is off the team after leaving the field during today’s game: pic.twitter.com/EaGykreKMq
— SNY (@SNYtv) January 2, 2022
security said Antonio Brown ran out of stadium shirtless &!into a police car to be escorted to flight by himself out of town away from the buccaneers!
this after he tore off his jersey during game threw his shirt in the stands freaking out#bucs#BucsVsJets
— Chris Myers (@The_ChrisMyers) January 2, 2022