Where Did Antonio Brown Go After Leaving the Stadium, According to a Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut Antonio Brown from their roster.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers’ wide receiver appeared to have a temper tantrum and stormed off the field.

Coach Bruce Arians is said to have benched Brown.

Brown ran off the field after being benched, removing his uniform and pads.

It was a bizarre scene.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

“He is no longer a Buc.” Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown is off the team after leaving the field during today’s game: pic.twitter.com/EaGykreKMq — SNY (@SNYtv) January 2, 2022