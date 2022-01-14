Where have all the Tottenham fans gone? Spurs have been plagued by empty seats since Antonio Conte took over as manager.

Since the end of October, Tottenham has not sold over 60,000 tickets for a match.

When Tottenham was knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea on Wednesday, there were only a few fans left inside the stadium – but empty seats at the 62,850 have become a familiar sight this season.

Spurs, like every other club in the country, has been hit by Covid long after the turnstiles reopened.

As Omicron cases increased from November onwards, cautious fans stayed away.

Low attendances, however, are a particular source of concern in this part of north London, where the £1 billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has only been open for three years.

45,603 fans, including those in the away end, witnessed the defeat to Chelsea.

The attendance had surpassed 41,000 for the first time since the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on December 19th.

Spurs have built the most expensive club stadium in the country, and for what? To attract about 4,000 more fans than the old White Hart Lane (36,284) could accommodate.

This can’t have been what Daniel Levy had in mind when he said, “You can’t be a big club in a 36,000 stadium, but you can be a big club in a 62,000 stadium.”

There is no denying that the new stadium is spectacular, and it is estimated that the new stadium can generate up to £1 million in revenue from food and drink on matchdays in normal times.

However, due to so many games being played behind closed doors, the club announced match receipts of just £1.9 million in June 2021, down from £94.5 million in 2020.

Tottenham has been the victim of bad luck.

Covid was a surprise to no one.

Their supporters joke that this outcome is inherently “Spursy,” that no other club would open their historic new stadium a year before a major pandemic.

However, elsewhere, the crowds aren’t as light.

The attendance at West Ham’s London Stadium, which has a maximum capacity of 62,500, has not dropped below 54,403 since the turn of the year.

That was, after all, for the FA Cup victory over Leeds, a Premier League team.

